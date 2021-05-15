Raymond James Boosts Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) Price Target to $18.00

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Absolute Software from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Absolute Software from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Absolute Software from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Absolute Software from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Absolute Software from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ABST opened at $14.57 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.22. Absolute Software has a 1 year low of $8.49 and a 1 year high of $21.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $721.19 million, a P/E ratio of 66.23 and a beta of 0.90.

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Absolute Software had a net margin of 9.10% and a negative return on equity of 21.85%. On average, analysts forecast that Absolute Software will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0639 per share. This is a boost from Absolute Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Absolute Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.17%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lynrock Lake LP acquired a new stake in Absolute Software during the fourth quarter worth about $68,090,000. Trigran Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Absolute Software during the fourth quarter worth about $66,098,000. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in Absolute Software during the fourth quarter worth about $34,016,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Absolute Software during the fourth quarter worth about $36,638,000. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD acquired a new stake in Absolute Software during the fourth quarter worth about $27,488,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides cloud-based endpoint visibility and control platform for the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for enterprise and public sector organizations. The company offers the Absolute platform to provide the connectivity, visibility, and control of data and devices of the operating system; to recover automatically to a secure operational state without user intervention; to support various other security controls and productivity tools from decay and vulnerabilities; and to enable measurement of the health, compliance, and state of decay of endpoint security controls and productivity tools, as well as for reporting and analytics, geotechnology, and endpoint investigation and recovery applications.

