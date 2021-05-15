Raymond James Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG)

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) – Equities researchers at Raymond James decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Centerra Gold in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will earn $0.37 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.40. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Centerra Gold’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.19 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.82 EPS.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$504.15 million during the quarter.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$19.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. CIBC lowered shares of Centerra Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$16.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. CSFB dropped their target price on Centerra Gold from C$15.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cormark downgraded Centerra Gold from a “top pick” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$24.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on Centerra Gold from C$18.50 to C$10.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$12.32.

Shares of CG opened at C$8.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.19. Centerra Gold has a 12-month low of C$8.21 and a 12-month high of C$19.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$11.11 and its 200 day moving average price is C$12.80. The company has a current ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

In related news, Senior Officer Dennis Kwong sold 70,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.40, for a total value of C$873,282.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$546,021.60. Also, Director Sheryl Pressler sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.20, for a total value of C$52,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$540,777.60. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 76,575 shares of company stock valued at $954,449.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.72%.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

