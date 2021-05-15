Raymond James Increases ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) Price Target to $10.25

ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Raymond James from $9.50 to $10.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 49.85% from the stock’s current price.

ECNCF has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ECN Capital in a report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ECN Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.32.

ECN Capital stock opened at $6.84 on Thursday. ECN Capital has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $7.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.62.

ECN Capital Company Profile

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG – Consumer Credit Card Portfolios and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

