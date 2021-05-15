Raymond James Raises Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) Price Target to $16.50

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from $15.00 to $16.50 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ACRE. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $14.50 price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.50.

NYSE:ACRE opened at $14.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $601.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.68. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 52 week low of $6.03 and a 52 week high of $15.15.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 17.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ares Commercial Real Estate will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Ares Commercial Real Estate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.51%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 6.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,403,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,699,000 after acquiring an additional 194,556 shares in the last quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,570,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,551,000 after purchasing an additional 33,908 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 26.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 709,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,736,000 after buying an additional 150,010 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 10.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 524,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,190,000 after buying an additional 50,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 2.4% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 325,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,460,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. 55.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Company Profile

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, mezzanine loans, real estate preferred equity investments, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities.

