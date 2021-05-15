Raymond James Raises Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Price Target to $175.00

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) had its target price upped by Raymond James from $145.00 to $175.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

MAA has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho raised their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a sector perform rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $139.36.

NYSE:MAA opened at $156.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $17.95 billion, a PE ratio of 56.39 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $151.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.45. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a fifty-two week low of $102.23 and a fifty-two week high of $160.52.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($1.21). The business had revenue of $425.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.65 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 5.63%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. Research analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.60%.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total value of $100,018.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,036,196.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Russell R. French sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.38, for a total value of $761,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,415,610.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,671 shares of company stock valued at $3,850,740. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAA. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter worth $154,432,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,370,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $630,891,000 after purchasing an additional 934,847 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2,535.3% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 968,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,801,000 after purchasing an additional 931,672 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,207,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,634,000 after buying an additional 358,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Clarion Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 36.9% in the first quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 1,005,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,138,000 after buying an additional 270,747 shares during the last quarter. 91.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

