Raymond James Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU)

Raymond James reissued their outperform rating on shares of Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) in a research report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a C$11.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FRU. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Acumen Capital lifted their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$10.00 to C$10.75 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Wednesday. CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$11.00 target price on shares of Freehold Royalties in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Freehold Royalties to C$9.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Freehold Royalties has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$10.23.

Shares of Freehold Royalties stock opened at C$9.10 on Wednesday. Freehold Royalties has a 52-week low of C$3.19 and a 52-week high of C$9.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.24. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.20 billion and a P/E ratio of -75.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.39, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Freehold Royalties’s payout ratio is -175.00%.

Freehold Royalties Company Profile

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.7 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 11,000 producing wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

