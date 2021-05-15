Raymond James Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM)

Raymond James restated their outperform rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a C$13.00 price target on the mining company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on HBM. Haywood Securities upped their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Scotiabank upped their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$12.91.

Hudbay Minerals stock opened at C$9.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.55, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of C$2.56 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$9.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.66. Hudbay Minerals has a 52 week low of C$2.85 and a 52 week high of C$11.62.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The mining company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.10) by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$420.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$367.89 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2.18%.

In other Hudbay Minerals news, Senior Officer Cashel Aran Meagher sold 7,215 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.93, for a total value of C$71,644.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,896 shares in the company, valued at C$1,081,337.28.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

