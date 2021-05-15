Raymond James Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Mogo (TSE:MOGO)

Raymond James reissued their outperform rating on shares of Mogo (TSE:MOGO) in a research report released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Raymond James currently has a C$15.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Eight Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Mogo from C$5.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

Mogo stock opened at C$8.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$579.35 million and a P/E ratio of -19.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,745.40, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 3.30. Mogo has a 1 year low of C$1.15 and a 1 year high of C$15.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.71 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.50.

Mogo Company Profile

Mogo Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada. The company provides finance app that empowers consumers with solutions to help them get in control of their financial wellness. It offers users a Mogo app and provides access to MogoSpend, a digital spending account with Platinum Prepaid Visa Card (MogoCard); MogoCrypto that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin; free monthly credit score monitoring; MogoProtect, a free ID fraud protection; MogoMortgage, a digital mortgage experience; MogoMoney that provides access to personal loans; and bitcoin rewards program to buy bitcoin through MogoCrypto.

