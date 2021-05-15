Raymond James Trims Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Target Price to $57.00

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from $58.00 to $57.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

LPRO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Open Lending in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Open Lending in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $31.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.62.

Open Lending stock opened at $35.59 on Wednesday. Open Lending has a 1-year low of $12.70 and a 1-year high of $43.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.22. The company has a quick ratio of 11.97, a current ratio of 11.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $44.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Open Lending’s quarterly revenue was up 152.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Open Lending will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Open Lending news, insider Ross M. Jessup sold 242,351 shares of Open Lending stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total transaction of $7,910,336.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,789,440 shares in the company, valued at $123,687,321.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Blair J. Greenberg sold 5,331,321 shares of Open Lending stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $181,264,914.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,879,512 shares of company stock valued at $369,573,811. 20.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Open Lending during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Open Lending during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Open Lending by 149.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Open Lending during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Open Lending during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.48% of the company’s stock.

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.

