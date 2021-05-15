Raymond James Trust N.A. Cuts Stake in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lowered its position in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,574 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,460 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IRDM. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Iridium Communications during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Iridium Communications by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in Iridium Communications during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Iridium Communications during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Iridium Communications during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IRDM opened at $37.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.59 and a beta of 1.33. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.33 and a 52 week high of $54.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $146.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.31 million. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 27.09% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Iridium Communications announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Iridium Communications news, CFO Thomas Fitzpatrick sold 241,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total transaction of $11,453,118.60. Also, Director Barry West sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,861 shares in the company, valued at $1,735,870.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 388,114 shares of company stock worth $17,993,835 over the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IRDM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. BWS Financial downgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Iridium Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Iridium Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.75.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and product to businesses, the United States and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

