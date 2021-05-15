Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $463,000 Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Raymond James Trust N.A. cut its holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 8.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,727 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Masco were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Masco by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,108,106 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $390,448,000 after acquiring an additional 39,715 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Masco by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,525,873 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $248,608,000 after acquiring an additional 969,633 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Masco by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,778,682 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $207,563,000 after acquiring an additional 134,086 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Masco by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,478,281 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,062,000 after acquiring an additional 492,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in Masco by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,476,347 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $190,955,000 after acquiring an additional 41,583 shares during the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MAS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Loop Capital cut shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Masco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.91.

Shares of MAS stock opened at $64.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. Masco Co. has a 1 year low of $40.70 and a 1 year high of $68.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Masco had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 1,966.88%. Masco’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 24.89%.

Masco announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 1,656 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $88,099.20. Also, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 32,094 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total transaction of $2,089,640.34. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 89,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,851,370.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,855 shares of company stock worth $5,821,757 over the last 90 days. 1.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

