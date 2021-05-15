Raymond James Trust N.A. Increases Holdings in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Healthcare Services Group were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCSG. Marathon Asset Management LLP grew its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 983.6% during the 4th quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,734,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,750,000 after buying an additional 1,574,781 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Healthcare Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,467,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 81.9% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,097,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,835,000 after buying an additional 493,925 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 1,843.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 344,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,679,000 after buying an additional 326,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 5,165,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,143,000 after buying an additional 278,765 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ HCSG opened at $30.95 on Friday. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.05 and a 1-year high of $35.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.14.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $407.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.12 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 5.04%. Healthcare Services Group’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.207 per share. This is an increase from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.25%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HCSG. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.80.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

