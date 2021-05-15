Raymond James Trust N.A. Purchases 447 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WRB. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 1,485.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 612 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 6,487.0% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

Shares of NYSE WRB opened at $80.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.21. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1 year low of $46.22 and a 1 year high of $82.43. The company has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a PE ratio of 44.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 15.84%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.25.

W. R. Berkley Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

Read More: G-20

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB).

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.