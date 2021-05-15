Raymond James Trust N.A. Reduces Stock Position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lowered its position in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,899 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,495 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Infosys during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Infosys by 319.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Infosys during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Infosys during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Infosys during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 16.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Infosys alerts:

Shares of INFY stock opened at $18.16 on Friday. Infosys Limited has a one year low of $8.54 and a one year high of $19.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.47 and its 200 day moving average is $17.28. The company has a market capitalization of $77.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.86.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. Infosys had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Infosys from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Infosys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $20.33 to $21.80 in a report on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Infosys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.97.

About Infosys

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

Further Reading: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.