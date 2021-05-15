Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 935 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Raymond James Trust N.A. reduced its stake in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,306 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 935 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Splunk by 44.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 751 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Splunk by 52.4% during the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Splunk by 33.7% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 27.3% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,376 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Splunk in the first quarter worth about $102,000. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SPLK. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Splunk from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Splunk from $180.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Splunk from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating and set a $179.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.26.

In other Splunk news, SVP Timothy Tully sold 10,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total transaction of $1,463,468.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 113,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,969,706.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 11,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.83, for a total transaction of $1,580,394.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 252,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,605,485.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,535 shares of company stock valued at $7,835,915 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

SPLK stock opened at $116.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $131.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.62. Splunk Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.28 and a fifty-two week high of $225.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.04 billion, a PE ratio of -23.29 and a beta of 1.44.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $745.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.24 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 34.77% and a negative return on equity of 34.13%. Splunk’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

