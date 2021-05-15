Raymond James Weighs in on Finning International Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:FTT)

Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) – Raymond James increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Finning International in a report released on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James analyst B. Fast now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.06. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $38.50 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Finning International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Finning International from C$34.50 to C$38.00 in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Finning International to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Finning International from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Finning International from C$34.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Finning International from C$35.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$37.05.

Shares of FTT opened at C$33.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$5.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.97, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Finning International has a 1-year low of C$16.60 and a 1-year high of C$35.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$32.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$29.26.

Finning International (TSE:FTT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.66 billion.

In related news, Senior Officer Anna Pia Marks sold 1,604 shares of Finning International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.01, for a total transaction of C$54,553.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$919,884.70. Also, Senior Officer Darcy Joel Harrod sold 2,770 shares of Finning International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.50, for a total transaction of C$90,025.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$203,255. Insiders sold a total of 6,849 shares of company stock valued at $223,571 in the last 90 days.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This is a boost from Finning International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Finning International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.34%.

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. It offers telehandlers, compact and small wheel loaders, mini excavators; heavy construction equipment, such as articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, track loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers; and skidders, forest machines, track feller bunchers, log stackers, multi docker material handlers, cable yarding systems, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic mining shovels, and underground mining load haul dump (LHD) loaders.

