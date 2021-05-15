Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Shares Purchased by Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 74.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,392,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 594,657 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned 1.00% of Rayonier worth $44,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Rayonier by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 119.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier during the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RYN stock opened at $38.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.75. Rayonier Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.15 and a fifty-two week high of $38.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.94 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08. Rayonier had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 5.14%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 234.78%.

In related news, VP Mark R. Bridwell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $167,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,560,765. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Rayonier from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

