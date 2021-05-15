Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) Shares Sold by Yacktman Asset Management LP

Yacktman Asset Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 741,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,900 shares during the quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP owned about 3.40% of Reading International worth $4,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Reading International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Reading International news, EVP Margaret Cotter sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.55, for a total transaction of $26,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 753,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,937,907.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total transaction of $71,880.00. Insiders sold a total of 200,000 shares of company stock worth $1,254,320 in the last ninety days. 25.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RDI stock opened at $5.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.28 million, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. Reading International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.21 and a 52 week high of $7.64.

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.01. Reading International had a negative return on equity of 42.01% and a negative net margin of 57.16%.

Reading International Company Profile

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

