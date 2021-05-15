Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) Shares Sold by Dean Investment Associates LLC

Dean Investment Associates LLC trimmed its position in Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 876 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Regal Beloit were worth $3,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Regal Beloit in the 4th quarter valued at $34,591,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 479,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,924,000 after acquiring an additional 13,914 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 183,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,539,000 after acquiring an additional 31,697 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Regal Beloit in the 4th quarter valued at $1,594,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 4,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RBC stock opened at $146.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.12, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Regal Beloit Co. has a 12 month low of $67.48 and a 12 month high of $159.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $145.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.71.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $814.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.03 million. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Regal Beloit Co. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This is an increase from Regal Beloit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.86%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RBC shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Regal Beloit from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Regal Beloit in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Regal Beloit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Regal Beloit from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Regal Beloit from $167.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

About Regal Beloit

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

