Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its stake in shares of Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.07% of Regal Beloit worth $4,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Regal Beloit by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,212,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $271,739,000 after acquiring an additional 204,535 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Regal Beloit by 72.8% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 697,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,656,000 after acquiring an additional 293,811 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Regal Beloit by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 567,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,644,000 after acquiring an additional 14,941 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Regal Beloit in the fourth quarter valued at $66,798,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Regal Beloit by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 479,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,924,000 after acquiring an additional 13,914 shares during the period. 93.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regal Beloit stock opened at $146.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 34.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $145.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.71. Regal Beloit Co. has a 52 week low of $67.48 and a 52 week high of $159.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $814.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.03 million. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 6.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Regal Beloit Co. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from Regal Beloit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Regal Beloit’s payout ratio is 21.86%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RBC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Regal Beloit from $110.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Regal Beloit from $167.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regal Beloit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regal Beloit in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Regal Beloit from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

