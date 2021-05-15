Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on REMYY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rémy Cointreau from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Monday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Thursday, March 25th.

Shares of REMYY opened at $20.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.30 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 2.80. Rémy Cointreau has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $21.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.86.

About Rémy Cointreau

RÃ©my Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through RÃ©my Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs and spirits primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-RÃ©my, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

