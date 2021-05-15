Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) Earns Hold Rating from US Capital Advisors

US Capital Advisors restated their hold rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Renewable Energy Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.35 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.27) EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on REGI. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Renewable Energy Group from $104.00 to $97.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Renewable Energy Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $100.00 target price (down from $110.00) on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Truist upped their target price on Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Renewable Energy Group from $70.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $83.30.

Renewable Energy Group stock opened at $63.17 on Tuesday. Renewable Energy Group has a 52 week low of $22.10 and a 52 week high of $117.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.70. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 22.72%. Research analysts anticipate that Renewable Energy Group will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Friess Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Renewable Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,609,000. Resource Management LLC acquired a new stake in Renewable Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $607,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Renewable Energy Group by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,368,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 50,998 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. 96.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

