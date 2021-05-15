Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) EVP Sells $754,448.80 in Stock

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) EVP Jeffrey A. Hughes sold 6,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $754,448.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,288.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE RSG opened at $111.10 on Friday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.22 and a 12 month high of $113.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.44 billion, a PE ratio of 34.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 50.90%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird cut Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Republic Services from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Republic Services from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Republic Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RSG. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 104.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,570,000 after acquiring an additional 73,568 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 17,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.78% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

