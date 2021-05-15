Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Ubisoft Entertainment SA’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:UBSFY)

Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) – KeyCorp reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp analyst T. Parker now expects that the company will earn $0.60 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.67. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Ubisoft Entertainment’s FY2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Ubisoft Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ubisoft Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group upgraded Ubisoft Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. HSBC began coverage on Ubisoft Entertainment in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ubisoft Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Shares of Ubisoft Entertainment stock opened at $13.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.54. Ubisoft Entertainment has a 52-week low of $12.78 and a 52-week high of $21.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.66. The firm has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of -657.10 and a beta of 0.59.

Ubisoft Entertainment Company Profile

Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats worldwide. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

