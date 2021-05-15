Research Analysts Set Expectations for Edap Tms S.A.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:EDAP)

Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Edap Tms in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Bednar anticipates that the medical equipment provider will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Edap Tms’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. Edap Tms had a negative net margin of 4.03% and a negative return on equity of 11.54%.

EDAP has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Edap Tms from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Edap Tms in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Edap Tms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Edap Tms from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.63.

NASDAQ EDAP opened at $5.97 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.89 million, a P/E ratio of -99.50 and a beta of 1.92. Edap Tms has a 52 week low of $2.07 and a 52 week high of $10.68.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Edap Tms during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Saturna Capital CORP bought a new position in Edap Tms during the first quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Edap Tms by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Edap Tms by 157.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 57,142 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 34,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edap Tms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $302,000.

About Edap Tms

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases in Asia, France, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three divisions: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU); Extracorporeal ShockWave Lithotripsy (ESWL); and Distribution.

