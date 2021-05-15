Research Analysts Set Expectations for Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SPXSF)

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Douglas forecasts that the company will post earnings of $4.57 per share for the year.

Several other research firms have also commented on SPXSF. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.00.

Shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering stock opened at $170.99 on Friday. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 12-month low of $108.90 and a 12-month high of $171.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of 50.59 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $164.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.32.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes, heaters, and systems; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

