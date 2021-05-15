Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) Trading 6.1% Higher

Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) traded up 6.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $28.53 and last traded at $28.31. 11,100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 955,624 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.68.

A number of analysts have weighed in on REZI shares. TheStreet raised Resideo Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Resideo Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Resideo Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Resideo Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.08 and a beta of 2.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.15.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Resideo Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 11.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jeannine J. Lane sold 8,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total value of $240,860.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,160.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert B. Aarnes sold 4,267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.48, for a total transaction of $117,257.16. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in Resideo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 2,652.9% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Resideo Technologies by 165.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Resideo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Resideo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:REZI)

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

