Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio decreased its position in Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,890 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.11% of Retail Value worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RVI. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Retail Value by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Retail Value by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Retail Value by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Retail Value by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Retail Value during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RVI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Retail Value from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Retail Value from $17.50 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of Retail Value stock opened at $18.04 on Friday. Retail Value Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.40 and a 1-year high of $20.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 7.33 and a quick ratio of 7.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.31. The company has a market capitalization of $380.34 million, a P/E ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.87.

Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter. Retail Value had a negative return on equity of 18.09% and a negative net margin of 66.44%. The firm had revenue of $40.13 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Retail Value Inc. will post -5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David R. Lukes sold 14,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $256,732.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RVI is an independent publicly traded company trading under the ticker symbol ÂRVIÂ on the New York Stock Exchange. RVI holds assets in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico and is managed by one or more subsidiaries of SITE Centers Corp. RVI focuses on realizing value in its business through operations and sales of its assets.

