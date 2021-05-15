Revain Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.06 Billion (REV)

Revain (CURRENCY:REV) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 15th. Over the last week, Revain has traded 87.4% higher against the dollar. Revain has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion and $6.30 million worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Revain coin can currently be bought for $0.0242 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.54 or 0.00090364 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003543 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00020029 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002029 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $568.26 or 0.01152883 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.88 or 0.00066709 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.52 or 0.00114665 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.43 or 0.00061730 BTC.

About Revain

REV is a coin. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 85,061,485,690 coins. The official message board for Revain is medium.com/revain. Revain’s official Twitter account is @Revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Revain’s official website is revain.org. The Reddit community for Revain is /r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “REV is a utility token based on Ethereum and Tron from Revain, a blockchain-based review platform for the crypto community established in 2018. Revain platform consists of 6 main sections: projects, exchanges, wallets, games, casinos, and cards. In each section, they rank every company based on their user rating and number of reviews. Any crypto website is able to integrate reviews from the platform using Revain Widget. In this case, website users can write their feedback without leaving it and all reviews will appear on Revain platform as well. All user reviews are written in the blockchain, providing full transparency. No one can change or delete them, including the Revain itself. This makes review manipulation by any party nearly impossible. Revain's ultimate goal is to provide high-quality and authentic user feedback on all global products and services using new emerging technologies like blockchain and machine learning. Revain recently replaced the smart contract and made an automatic swap from the coin (R) to coin (REV) in the ratio of 1:1 for all existing token holders. For more information regarding the swap, please click here. “

Revain Coin Trading

Investors seeking to trade Revain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Revain using one of the exchanges listed above.

