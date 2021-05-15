Reviewing Employers (NYSE:EIG) & First Acceptance (OTCMKTS:FACO)

Employers (NYSE:EIG) and First Acceptance (OTCMKTS:FACO) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

Get Employers alerts:

This table compares Employers and First Acceptance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Employers 11.32% 5.85% 1.67% First Acceptance 2.41% 6.33% 1.86%

Volatility and Risk

Employers has a beta of -0.03, indicating that its share price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Acceptance has a beta of 0.44, indicating that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

79.1% of Employers shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of First Acceptance shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of Employers shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.5% of First Acceptance shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Employers and First Acceptance’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Employers $784.80 million 1.53 $157.10 million $3.20 13.17 First Acceptance $292.69 million 0.27 $15.36 million N/A N/A

Employers has higher revenue and earnings than First Acceptance.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Employers and First Acceptance, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Employers 0 0 1 0 3.00 First Acceptance 0 0 0 0 N/A

Employers presently has a consensus target price of $49.00, indicating a potential upside of 16.28%. Given Employers’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Employers is more favorable than First Acceptance.

Summary

Employers beats First Acceptance on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Employers Company Profile

Employers Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers. Employers Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

First Acceptance Company Profile

First Acceptance Corporation, through with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer, servicer, and underwriter of non-standard personal automobile insurance and other ancillary products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Insurance, and Real Estate and Corporate. It issues non-standard automobile insurance policies to individuals based on their inability or unwillingness to obtain insurance coverage from standard carriers due to various factors, including their payment history or need for monthly payment plans, failure to maintain continuous insurance coverage, or driving record. The company also offers optional products that provide ancillary reimbursements and benefits in the event of an automobile accident, which include products that offer reimbursements for medical expenses and hospital stays as a result of injuries sustained in an automobile accident, automobile towing and rental, and ambulance services; and underwrites a tenant homeowner policy that provides contents and liability coverage to customers who are renters. In addition, it offers products through third-party carriers for homeowners, renters, motorcycle, life, and commercial automobile. It primarily distributes its products through its retail locations, as well as through call center and Internet. As of December 31, 2017, the company leased and operated 350 retail locations, and a call center. First Acceptance Corporation was founded in 1969 and is based in Nashville, Tennessee.

Receive News & Ratings for Employers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Employers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.