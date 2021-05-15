Reviewing LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR) and Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD)

Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) and LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

65.4% of Repro Med Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.6% of LENSAR shares are held by institutional investors. 39.0% of Repro Med Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Repro Med Systems and LENSAR’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Repro Med Systems $23.16 million 7.87 $560,000.00 $0.01 410.00 LENSAR N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Repro Med Systems has higher revenue and earnings than LENSAR.

Profitability

This table compares Repro Med Systems and LENSAR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Repro Med Systems -1.74% 6.79% 5.64% LENSAR N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Repro Med Systems and LENSAR, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Repro Med Systems 0 2 1 0 2.33 LENSAR 0 0 1 0 3.00

Repro Med Systems presently has a consensus target price of $8.17, suggesting a potential upside of 99.19%. LENSAR has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 150.31%. Given LENSAR’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe LENSAR is more favorable than Repro Med Systems.

Summary

Repro Med Systems beats LENSAR on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Repro Med Systems Company Profile

Repro Med Systems, Inc., doing business as KORU Medical Systems, designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the ambulatory infusion market in the United States and internationally. The company offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and precision flow rate tubing. It also provides education and training materials to clinicians, patients, and patient advocates. The company sells its products through direct sales and medical device distributors, as well as online. Repro Med Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Chester, New York.

LENSAR Company Profile

LENSAR, Inc., a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on designing, developing, and marketing an advanced femtosecond laser system for the treatment of cataracts and the management of pre-existing or surgically induced corneal astigmatism. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

