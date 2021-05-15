Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) General Counsel Sells $34,195.48 in Stock

Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) General Counsel Patricia M. Whaley sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total transaction of $34,195.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 76,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,852,206.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE:RXN opened at $50.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.41 and a 200 day moving average of $43.20. Rexnord Co. has a 52 week low of $25.86 and a 52 week high of $52.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.43.

Get Rexnord alerts:

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Rexnord had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 16.83%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rexnord Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.91%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Rexnord by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,014,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $471,579,000 after purchasing an additional 479,488 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Rexnord by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,799,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,551,000 after purchasing an additional 349,197 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Rexnord by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,745,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,418,000 after purchasing an additional 184,188 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Rexnord by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,574,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,238,000 after purchasing an additional 514,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Rexnord in the 4th quarter worth $63,194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RXN shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Rexnord from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Rexnord from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Rexnord in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.60.

About Rexnord

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chain, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.