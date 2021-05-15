Richard A. Higginbotham Buys 5,000 Shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) Stock

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) Director Richard A. Higginbotham bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.88 per share, with a total value of $109,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $437,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending stock opened at $21.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.00. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.16. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.53 and a 12-month high of $22.90.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50. The business had revenue of $62.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.74 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 59.17% and a return on equity of 13.52%. Analysts predict that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.54%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,436,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,207,000 after purchasing an additional 211,820 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 110,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 53,064 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 400.2% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 156,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 20,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. 55.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.80.

About Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

