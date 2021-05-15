Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) Downgraded by National Bank Financial to Sector Perform

National Bank Financial lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $66.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.81 EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

RBA has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities decreased their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Bank of America downgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. OTR Global reiterated a mixed rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Scotiabank downgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.86.

Shares of NYSE:RBA opened at $63.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a twelve month low of $38.80 and a twelve month high of $78.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.46 and its 200-day moving average is $62.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.02, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.14.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.03%. The business had revenue of $331.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is 48.12%.

In other news, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $28,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $893,247. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James J. Jeter sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total value of $33,858.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,798.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,343 shares of company stock valued at $3,054,464 in the last quarter. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RBA. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

