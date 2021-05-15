RIV Capital (OTCMKTS:CNPOF) Price Target Cut to $2.75

RIV Capital (OTCMKTS:CNPOF) had its price target lowered by CIBC from $3.25 to $2.75 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CNPOF stock opened at $1.41 on Tuesday. RIV Capital has a 1 year low of $0.49 and a 1 year high of $2.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.76 and a 200 day moving average of $1.52.

Get RIV Capital alerts:

About RIV Capital

RIV Capital Inc, formerly known as Canopy Rivers Inc, is a venture capital firm. The firm is a stage agnostic, with seed to sale, although it prefers to invest in series A to C rounds. It prefers to make investments in cannabis sector with focus on burgeoning marijuana companies and sectors like agriculture and food sciences, production, processing, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology, software and data, hardware, consumer products and accessories, wellness products, retail and distribution, and media and content.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for RIV Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RIV Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.