Robert G. Finizio Sells 67,697 Shares of TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) Stock

TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) CEO Robert G. Finizio sold 67,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total value of $70,404.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,059,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,781,707.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ TXMD opened at $1.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $412.85 million, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 2.19. TherapeuticsMD, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $2.75.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts predict that TherapeuticsMD, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

TXMD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on TherapeuticsMD from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TherapeuticsMD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.11.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 348,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 121,583 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,419,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,918,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727,622 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 103,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 30,487 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 149,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 8,476 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of TherapeuticsMD during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 52.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TherapeuticsMD

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17Ã-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.

