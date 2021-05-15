Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $2,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RHI. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 106.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 145,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,579,000 after purchasing an additional 75,057 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 8,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,972 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $290,000. 90.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

Shares of RHI opened at $90.12 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.20. Robert Half International Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.18 and a twelve month high of $91.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.62, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.65.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.18. Robert Half International had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 28.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Robert Half International’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.97%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Robert Half International to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.63.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.