Robert W. Baird Cuts CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Price Target to $160.00

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) had its price objective lowered by Robert W. Baird from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CYBR. Colliers Securities cut shares of CyberArk Software from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on CyberArk Software from $176.00 to $158.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group raised CyberArk Software from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CyberArk Software from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price target on CyberArk Software from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $162.67.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

Shares of CyberArk Software stock opened at $121.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 4.47. CyberArk Software has a 52-week low of $92.61 and a 52-week high of $169.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,735.96 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $135.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.76.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.42. CyberArk Software had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The firm had revenue of $112.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CyberArk Software will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYBR. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in CyberArk Software by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 19.7% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 3.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager, which combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS service that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.