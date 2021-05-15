Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) PT Lowered to $21.50 at Credit Suisse Group

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) had its price objective reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $23.00 to $21.50 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on RKT. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Rocket Companies from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Rocket Companies from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of Rocket Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Companies in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.33.

Get Rocket Companies alerts:

Rocket Companies stock opened at $17.34 on Wednesday. Rocket Companies has a 52 week low of $16.22 and a 52 week high of $43.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 28.59 and a quick ratio of 28.59.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Rocket Companies will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Rocket Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Rocket Companies during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Rocket Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.