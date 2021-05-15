Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) Director Sells $29,021,750.00 in Stock

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) Director Rtw Investments, Lp sold 725,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $29,021,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of RCKT stock opened at $40.91 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.53. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -22.48 and a beta of 2.05. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.53 and a fifty-two week high of $67.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 7.30 and a current ratio of 7.30.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.04. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,180 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RCKT. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has four clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia; and infantile malignant osteopetrosis, a genetic disorder characterized by increased bone density and bone mass secondary to impaired bone resorption.

