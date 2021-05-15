Rocket Pool (RPL) Price Hits $22.13 on Exchanges

Rocket Pool (CURRENCY:RPL) traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. During the last week, Rocket Pool has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Rocket Pool has a total market capitalization of $227.48 million and approximately $4.26 million worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rocket Pool coin can currently be purchased for $22.13 or 0.00046418 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Rocket Pool

Rocket Pool (CRYPTO:RPL) is a coin. It was first traded on September 7th, 2017. Rocket Pool’s total supply is 17,922,515 coins and its circulating supply is 10,279,742 coins. The official website for Rocket Pool is www.rocketpool.net. Rocket Pool’s official message board is medium.com/rocket-pool. Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @Rocket_Pool and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is /r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “RocketPool is an Ethereum-based Proof of Stake pool built to be compatible with Casper, the new consensus protocol due in 2018. It acts as a decentralized platform that provides the users, individuals or organizations, with tools to earn interest on their Ethereum. At the RocketPool, users can use 3d full party API for businesses that want to feature a Proof of Stake service. The RocketPool token (RPL) is a protocol token that was created to be a tool on distributed staking network. RPL token is Ethereum-based and it works with an automatic adjustment between reporting intervals mechanism in which Smart nodes on the RocketPool network report their status and server load every 15 minutes. “

Rocket Pool Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Pool should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rocket Pool using one of the exchanges listed above.

