Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $411.38.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Roku from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upgraded Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $480.00 to $367.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price target on Roku from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Benchmark reduced their price target on Roku from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Roku from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.67, for a total value of $18,525,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,525,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan S. Henricks sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $316,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,354,692. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 266,515 shares of company stock worth $105,236,425. 22.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Roku in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Roku in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Roku by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roku in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 64.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $315.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -376.13 and a beta of 1.95. Roku has a 1 year low of $100.19 and a 1 year high of $486.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $341.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $345.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.16.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.67. The business had revenue of $574.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.95 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.45) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Roku will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. The company operates in two segment, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

