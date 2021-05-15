Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Acquired by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 46.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,310 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,332 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Roku were worth $2,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Roku by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,686,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,548,077,000 after buying an additional 831,418 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Roku by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,400,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,125,091,000 after purchasing an additional 133,842 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Roku by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,132,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,141,000 after purchasing an additional 649,128 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Roku by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,801,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,226,000 after purchasing an additional 189,130 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Roku by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,454,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,879,000 after purchasing an additional 214,951 shares during the period. 64.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ROKU stock opened at $315.95 on Friday. Roku, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.19 and a 12 month high of $486.72. The firm has a market cap of $40.57 billion, a PE ratio of -376.13 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $341.85 and a 200-day moving average of $345.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.67. Roku had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. The company had revenue of $574.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.45) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on ROKU. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Roku from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Pivotal Research cut their price objective on shares of Roku from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush upgraded shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Roku from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $413.74.

In other Roku news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.05, for a total value of $397,596.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,948 shares in the company, valued at $32,702,729.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steve Louden sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.23, for a total value of $23,661,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,661,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 266,515 shares of company stock worth $105,236,425. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Roku Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. The company operates in two segment, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

