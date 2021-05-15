Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 150 ($1.96) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 39.35% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on RR. Bank of America raised their price objective on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc to GBX 80 ($1.05) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 97 ($1.27) price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Friday, March 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 319.18 ($4.17).

Shares of RR stock opened at GBX 107.64 ($1.41) on Thursday. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1.06 ($0.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 159.43 ($2.08). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 106 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 108.10. The company has a market cap of £9.01 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.97.

In related news, insider Lee Hsien Yang purchased 930 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 105 ($1.37) per share, for a total transaction of £976.50 ($1,275.80). Also, insider Warren East sold 937 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 106 ($1.38), for a total value of £993.22 ($1,297.65). Insiders have purchased 2,674 shares of company stock valued at $293,823 in the last ninety days.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

