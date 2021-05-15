Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) Price Target Lowered to $15.00 at BTIG Research

Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) had its price target trimmed by BTIG Research from $30.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on RMO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Romeo Power from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Williams Financial Group lowered shares of Romeo Power from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $6.70 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Romeo Power from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Romeo Power in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.68.

NYSE:RMO traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,986,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,057,854. Romeo Power has a 1 year low of $6.33 and a 1 year high of $38.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.84 and a 200-day moving average of $14.65.

Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $4.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RMO. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Romeo Power during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,281,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Romeo Power during the first quarter valued at about $13,531,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Romeo Power during the fourth quarter valued at about $24,661,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Romeo Power during the first quarter valued at about $6,166,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Romeo Power during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,996,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

About Romeo Power

Romeo Power, Inc, an energy storage technology company, designs and manufactures lithium-ion battery modules and packs for commercial electric vehicles in North America. The company operates through two segments, Romeo Power North America and Joint Venture Support. The Romeo Power North America segment designs and manufactures battery modules, battery packs, and battery management system technologies in North America.

