Roosevelt Investment Group LLC Acquires 89 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MMC. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 9,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 6,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 48,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,669,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 316,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,074,000 after purchasing an additional 79,916 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. 86.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MMC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.00.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 6,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total transaction of $706,090.00. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MMC opened at $134.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.43 billion, a PE ratio of 33.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.51 and a fifty-two week high of $139.22.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. Research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th were issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 6th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 39.91%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

