Roosevelt Investment Group LLC Buys New Position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 17,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,673,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,783,000 after acquiring an additional 153,700 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,536,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,129,000 after acquiring an additional 490,000 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 84.1% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,329,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,618,000 after buying an additional 1,520,527 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,261,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,566,000 after buying an additional 312,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,898,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,163,000 after buying an additional 405,346 shares in the last quarter. 99.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 4,482 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $106,671.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,863 shares in the company, valued at $710,739.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Gilliam Phipps sold 2,364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $60,802.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,775 shares of company stock worth $189,640 in the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ SFM opened at $26.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.29. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.21 and a 52-week high of $28.63.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.10. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 36.51% and a net margin of 4.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.20.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It operates through Healthy Grocery Stores segment. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

