Roosevelt Investment Group LLC Lowers Stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 27.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,755 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,325,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,434,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489,575 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $231,301,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,576,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,549,000 after buying an additional 917,853 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,437,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,484,000 after buying an additional 915,868 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,265,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,761,000 after buying an additional 78,852 shares during the period. 91.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE SYF opened at $46.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.79. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $16.45 and a 52-week high of $47.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.23. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 8.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.60 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SYF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Synchrony Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.86.

In other news, insider David P. Melito sold 2,205 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $92,962.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $731,138.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Whynott sold 20,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total value of $814,284.80. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.