Roosevelt Investment Group LLC Makes New Investment in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 982 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $631,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,777,802.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total transaction of $249,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,231,411.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,426,320 in the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $251.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $250.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.27. The company has a market capitalization of $144.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $210.28 and a 1 year high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.50%.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $267.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.62.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

