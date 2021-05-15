Roosevelt Investment Group LLC Purchases 4,383 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC grew its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,472 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,383 shares during the quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $1,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KHC. Community Bank of Raymore boosted its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 384,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,334,000 after acquiring an additional 44,964 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 284,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,858,000 after acquiring an additional 14,550 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC boosted its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 319.5% during the fourth quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 44,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 33,853 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 233,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,076,000 after acquiring an additional 14,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 195.6% during the first quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 73,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,928,000 after acquiring an additional 48,442 shares in the last quarter. 58.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KHC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.43.

NASDAQ KHC opened at $43.73 on Friday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $28.56 and a 52-week high of $44.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $53.49 billion, a PE ratio of -109.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.12. The Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a positive return on equity of 6.80%. As a group, analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.14%.

In other news, Director John T. Cahill sold 209,488 shares of The Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $8,857,152.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruno Keller sold 19,725 shares of The Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total transaction of $858,629.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 162,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,057,562.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

